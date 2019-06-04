Fare thee well, Joan Baez
Supposedly, the lady is on her last tour. Joan Baez is 78 years young. Most likely, if you are a baby boomer, you know who Baez is: a renowned contemporary folk singer and songwriter who is forever connected to the 1969 Woodstock Festival . She has been performing for more than 60 years, and her current tour is billed as Joan Baez Fare Thee Well…Tour 2019.
I had not seen a Joan Baez performance for several years, so a compatriot and I decided that we had to see one last performance at Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center on April 25. It was an iconic and lovely Baez performance. She sang for over an hour and a half— without any breaks.
There were several new songs; however, most of her selections were old songs like “Joe Hill,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “House of The Rising Sun,” “Forever Young,” and the acclaimed favorite, “Diamonds and Rust.”
The Ferguson Center was filled with gray- haired baby boomers. But that’s beside the point. The audience enjoyed the performance, showing approval with lots of applauding and standing ovations. It was well worth the two-hour drive from the Northern Neck along bucolic Route 17.
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George