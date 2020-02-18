Faux congressional census is not the real thing
The federal census is a primary discriminator in terms of allocating funds and grants to localities. Measured every decade, its impact is extraordinary for communities with substantial growth since 2010.
Local, non-partisan Complete Count Committees aligned with the Census Bureau have planned for months to maximize participation and completely count our evolving populations.
The federal census’ official count begins in April (see 2020census.gov).
However, yesterday’s U.S. mail included an oversized non-profit postmarked envelope, with “DO NOT DESTROY: OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS” and “SPECIAL NOTICE: You have been selected to represent voters in Virginia’s First Congressional District.”
Inside, “Enclosed is your official 2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS registered CODE #A20PH143….”
Then “as a key facet of our overall strategy to ensure President Trump and Republican candidates are re-elected, the Republican Party is conducting a Census (note use of capital letter) ….”
Political propaganda, a request for RNC contributions, then an imposing, very partisan questionnaire boldly titled “2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS.” Notably, there was absolutely no mention of the real and nearly concurrent federal census.
As a non-partisan advocate for the real census, I am appalled at this shameful partisan misappropriation of our important work. We struggle to inform every demographic that the real census is critically important and participation will better their lives. We face a tremendous challenge to reach many who are not inclined to respond to government requests for information.
This faux-census mail is a blatantly deceptive solicitation taking selfish advantage of timing just before the real count begins. It not only confuses and distracts, but potentially reduces participation in the real census, and thus threatens vital benefits to families and localities.
Complete only the real 2020 federal census—for our country and our localities. Learn from this inexcusable political tampering. Let your representatives know, and vote!
Scott Jones
King George
