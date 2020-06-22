Fight both climate change and COVID
During this pandemic, pollution rates have dropped significantly. However, due to our need for social interaction, people continue to drive around and litter our community in ways that are counterproductive.
We can combat this pollutive mindset by informing people how they can individually stop both the increase in pollution rates and the spread of COVID-19 by taking further actions to stop this needless waste of resources.
If we want to stop these dangerous and unsustainable actions, we all need to do our part for the community and the world around us.
Another way to fight climate change, especially now, when we cannot use our reusable bags at the grocery store due to the risk of COVID-19 spread, is to try to not buy produce or products in plastic packaging.
For example, you can start your own garden for fresh produce. This change is not only cheaper, but is also more healthy and eliminates the risk of getting COVID-19 from the grocery products that are likely to have been exposed to it.
One final way to help the community is to cut back the amount of times you drive your car. This can be as simple as combining the tasks for the week into one trip, or not going for a joyride on a Sunday afternoon. This not only reduces pollution, but it also reduces traffic congestion and COVID-19 spread.
The Fredericksburg community is strong enough to make these changes become a reality. We can use these difficult times to grow and stand in solidarity to fight climate change and COVID-19 in little, yet impactful ways.
Jeremiah Nohr
Spotsylvania
