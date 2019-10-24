Fight to keep DACA recipients in the U.S.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments concerning the fate of 825,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
Many DACA recipients had a similar life trajectory as my two DACA friends. They thrived in our public school system, but after high school, the earth fell from beneath their feet. They could not get a work permit, attend college, get a driver’s license, a Social Security card or a bank account.
Obama’s executive action, which was cancelled by President Trump, allowed these young undocumented people a chance at American life. They could apply for two-year work permits, get Social Security cards, go to college, get a driver’s license, get bank accounts, buy homes, and pay taxes.
In Virginia, they finally got the right to pay in-state tuition at colleges.
My two friends are now successful professional women, caring for their families and helping their communities. They are Americans. If DACA is eliminated, they can be deported to a country they never knew.
Virginia is one of 21 states and the District of Columbia to oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to end DACA. I will join many members of Virginia Organizing and hundreds of other folks at a rally in front of the Supreme Court on Nov. 12 in support of the courageous DACA Dreamers.
I hope you can join us, and then fight for comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship.
Patricia Smith
Locust Grove
