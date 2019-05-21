First responders leaving Spotsy for higher pay
Over the past five years, I have addressed the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors on the pay structure for our first responders—Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management and the Sheriff ‘s Office. Our most recent county administrator agreed that the past and present comprehensive pay scales were inaccurate, but he took no action to resolve the problem and has left the county.
On April 9, I again addressed my concern about the numbers of firefighters and medics that have left or were leaving and the impact on the county after we invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to train them.
We should not be incurring all the training expenses for new recruits only to lose these courageous men and women who protect our county 24/7/365 to neighboring jurisdictions.
I also said that there was a pay structure being reviewed to bring Spotsylvania’s first responders up to par with the region, recommended by our fire chief and sheriff, and a proposed 3 cent real estate increase to help resolve this compensation issue.
Nothing happened. Fire and Rescue Emergency Management lost 21 members in 2018. We are losing our first responders because of the county’s inequitable compensation package.
Are we going to wait until there are insufficient firefighters and medics to staff our stations because of the continued holdovers, overtime requirements and call-outs because of the stress and illnesses? I hope not.
I ask the citizens of Spotsylvania to contact their supervisors and ask them to identify and commit sufficient funds to support the chief’s and sheriff’s pay plan or, at minimum, a partial payment.
Let’s keep the best of the best here in Spotsylvania.
Robert E. Morrison
Mineral