First responders still need PPE donations
As public safety personnel and first responders continue to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am very proud of our LifeCare teams that have responded to the call for assistance in New York. Our crews have made significant personal sacrifices to leave their families to go serve our nation during this time of extraordinary need.
I am also proud of the crews here in our community who are making sacrifices daily. The teams are working diligently to keep all of us safe.
During this national crisis, it is humbling to see all first responders from across the region join together and fight this battle as one. The teamwork we are seeing across this region between first responders and our medical personnel in the hospitals is truly extraordinary.
While first responders have stepped up to the plate and dedicated themselves to our community and each other, our community has stepped up to support us during this trying time.
Local distilleries have donated hand sanitizer and cleaning agents to help us keep our providers and staff safe. Community members from all over the region have donated hundreds of homemade masks to ensure we do not run out of these essential items during this pandemic. We also have had people in the community donate food for our EMS providers on deployment and to those who are working each day in the community.
We are very appreciative of the outpouring of support we have been getting from the community. To those who have donated items to us, we thank you!
As we anticipate further PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages, we are still seeking donations of masks, gowns, gloves, and face-shields, along with any other cleaning items that can be provided. To make a donation, please contact Morgan Szymczyk at 540/737-4883 or email (melkins@lifecare94.com).
Our priority is the safety of our crews and our patients. As we continue this battle, it is imperative that we stay united and take care of each other. Practice social distancing and proper hand washing. Wear a mask when appropriate. Together we will get through this!
Kevin Dillard
President/CEO,
LifeCare Medical Transports
Fredericksburg
