First woman on U.S. currency was Pocahontas
This is in response to the Views From Across The Nation: “It’s time for Treasury to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill” that was published in The Free Lance–Star on March 30. First of all, Harriet Tubman would not be the first woman on U.S. paper currency.
Pocahontas was the first non-mythical woman, on the $20 back (1865 to 1869). Martha Washington was on the front of the $1 Silver Certificate of 1886 and 1891, and African–American freed slaves were depicted on several Civil War-era state currencies, including the 1858 $50 note issued by The Bank of the Commonwealth of Virginia. United States paper currency is the most recognizable, and one of the most counterfeited, currencies in the world. Secret Service agents, in their anti-counterfeit division worldwide, go through extensive training to detect counterfeits.
In today’s world of racial and gender identity, along with the current movement to erase our United States Civil War-era history, replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman would, in my opinion, fall under the category of political correctness. Changing any portraits on our paper currency would be opening Pandora’s Box. After Harriet Tubman, what would be next? An African–American male, a Hispanic male and female, an Asian, LGBT, etc.?
Susan B. Anthony, a pioneer in the women’s rights movement, was added to U.S. coinage in 1979. The U.S. Postal Service honors African–Americans on our postage stamps every year during Black History Month. Changing anything on our U.S. paper currency is a serious and extensive undertaking.
Jack Ruther
Locust Grove