Fix roads before building river park

Fredericksburg, where are your priorities?

Before you spend $4 million-plus on a river park on Sophia Street, use the money to fix your bad streets, such as Sophia Street and William Street to Route 3.

William Street has manhole covers that are as bad as the deepest potholes. Route 1 is not much better. Where are your priorities?

Monroe Rogers

Spotsylvania

