FLS editors should lay off Smart Scale
“We’re not looking for the biggest problems; we’re looking for the best solutions.” That statement sums up the goal of our state’s transportation project selection process. So it’s reasonable that widening Interstate 95 is not on the Smart Scale list. It’s neither a smart nor sustainable solution.
Unfortunately, The Free Lance–Star editorial of July 31 [“I–95 study confirms Smart Scale failures”] promotes an opposite goal: throwing big money at our bottlenecks now, and worrying about affordable, sustainable solutions later.
Sadly, current legislation prevents the use of one tool that could satisfy the goals of both the FLS editors and Smart Scale: congestion pricing. This system of variable tolls would not only eliminate congestion quickly with no construction costs, but in the long run would also save money and energy.
So the editors should lay off Smart Scale (or perhaps even commend it for not incentivizing residential development farther and farther from job centers by widening I–95) and direct their ire to the politicians who fail to provide the tools to do the job.
Rupert Farley
Spotsylvania