FLS should stop printing unreliable weather report

Isn’t about time you stopped publishing a weather report? They are so inaccurate, anyone who made or cancelled any sort of plans based on them could be quite upset at the results.

If you are going to continue, please put a warning in bold letters that they may be for a totally different location and their accuracy is about the same as a horoscope.

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg

