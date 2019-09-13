FLS should stop printing unreliable weather report
Isn’t about time you stopped publishing a weather report? They are so inaccurate, anyone who made or cancelled any sort of plans based on them could be quite upset at the results.
If you are going to continue, please put a warning in bold letters that they may be for a totally different location and their accuracy is about the same as a horoscope.
Christopher Avery
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.