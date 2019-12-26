Focus should be on actual Second Amendment
We are hearing much about Second Amendment sanctuaries, but we hear little about the Second Amendment itself. A proper understanding of this amendment, complex as it is, would shed a totally different light on the idea of “sanctuaries.”
Historically, the Second Amendment was interpreted by the courts as a collective right, basically supporting the ability of states to raise militias. This changed in 2008, when in a case called Heller v. District of Columbia, the Supreme Court asserted for the first time an individual’s right to bear arms, and invalidated the District’s strong gun control legislation.
The vote in Heller was 5–4, and the 64-page majority opinion was written by Justice Antonin Scalia. However, and this is the crucial point, Scalia stated that like most rights, the right to bear arms is not unlimited. He stated that his decision should not be seen to confer the right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for any purpose whatsoever.
This means that local and state governments can and do enact reasonable gun legislation. In fact, the great majority of gun restrictions have been upheld by the courts.
Any resolution by a local legislative body to pick and choose what laws they will not obey or enforce goes directly against the normal process of legislation and judicial review.
If gun owners feel that their rights are being undermined, they should take their case to court. Declaring a jurisdiction to be a sanctuary is not the answer. And stating publicly at a meeting, as recently reported in The Free Lance–Star, that “it’s none of your business why I have an assault weapon” contributes nothing to what should be a civil dialogue.
Bill Wemmerus
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
https://gunowners.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/GOA-VCDL-Response-to-Herring-AO-December-26-2019.pdf
You are obviously confused about where the authority and power of governments comes from. Here this will help:
https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvcdl.us20.list-manage.com%2Ftrack%2Fclick%3Fu%3Db28f1d9ea359b104b09836c4c%26id%3Df7dc131a7a%26e%3D55300d2fdd&data=02%7C01%7C%7Caaef78ca6e53401d746008d78a370dc2%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637129841363958155&sdata=0siVbXVtBZIdH2IZTQVm6bp6XjDG3TTZ85XyH8423%2B4%3D&reserved=0
Bill Wemmerus, your total ignorance of the Second Amendment is noted. That you never read the Federalist Papers or the writings of the various founders of this nation is only too evident. The plain, simple language of the Second Amendment is only complex to someone who is trying to change the meaning and destroy the rights protected FROM the government, by it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.