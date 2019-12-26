Focus should be on actual Second Amendment

We are hearing much about Second Amendment sanctuaries, but we hear little about the Second Amendment itself. A proper understanding of this amendment, complex as it is, would shed a totally different light on the idea of “sanctuaries.”

Historically, the Second Amendment was interpreted by the courts as a collective right, basically supporting the ability of states to raise militias. This changed in 2008, when in a case called Heller v. District of Columbia, the Supreme Court asserted for the first time an individual’s right to bear arms, and invalidated the District’s strong gun control legislation.

The vote in Heller was 5–4, and the 64-page majority opinion was written by Justice Antonin Scalia. However, and this is the crucial point, Scalia stated that like most rights, the right to bear arms is not unlimited. He stated that his decision should not be seen to confer the right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for any purpose whatsoever.

This means that local and state governments can and do enact reasonable gun legislation. In fact, the great majority of gun restrictions have been upheld by the courts.

Any resolution by a local legislative body to pick and choose what laws they will not obey or enforce goes directly against the normal process of legislation and judicial review.

If gun owners feel that their rights are being undermined, they should take their case to court. Declaring a jurisdiction to be a sanctuary is not the answer. And stating publicly at a meeting, as recently reported in The Free Lance–Star, that “it’s none of your business why I have an assault weapon” contributes nothing to what should be a civil dialogue.

Bill Wemmerus

Locust Grove

