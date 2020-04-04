Follow CDC guidelines now, second-guess later
The economic scenario is unnerving, but it’s premature to presume anyone is exaggerating the risks of advancing COVID-19. We simply do not yet have enough information to make such an assertion.
Invoking death rates for the population as a whole is a faulty rationale, as any one cause may only be a small percentage overall. While people die every day from a multitude of causes, most of those are not contagious.
You might inherit the likelihood of heart disease, cancer or diabetes, but you don’t catch those illnesses from contact with others. Nor do you have any risk of infection from someone who perished in an accident.
We can catch the flu from someone who is sick, but we do have some degree of immunity to it as well as vaccines to try to combat it. We have neither of these for COVID-19 at the moment, leaving the potential for people to become sick in numbers that affect the care for everyone, potentially risking even more lives.
We still don’t have nearly enough tests to be able to assess where this virus is, or how many cases there might be.
The number of cases and deaths are increasing every day in more places. Our area might be OK for now, but we cannot be sure that will stay true. If the aftermath ends up being less than currently feared, people will argue whether the measures were too extreme. But we’re not there yet.
Ultimately, we are talking about a terrible choice between lives and money. For now, with no other way to stop it, we are doing what we can to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. We should follow the advice of professional medical and public health officials on when to end social distancing measures.
Cynthia Ramsey
Spotsylvania
