Fond memories of ‘Falmouth Beach’

I have been a Stafford County resident for 33 years. I have such fond memories of taking my children to “Falmouth Beach” for July 4th river races and days of fun with friends and dogs.

My grandchildren now ask to go to the beach with the hill to play in the water, sand and tidal pools. What a shame this area of nature will not be available for future generations. Swimming pools are not the same.

Beverly F. Feeney

Falmouth

