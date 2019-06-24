Fones Cliffs is no Aquia Harbour
My, how I chuckled when reading comments from a New York-based owner of Fones Cliffs in the Northern Neck, as he files for bankruptcy on behalf of other investors [ “New York owners of Fones Cliffs file for bankruptcy,” June 12].
Mr. Howard Kleinhendler, in his effort to continue to champion Fones Cliffs, refers to “nice to craves” for the prospective high-paid employees soon to spend days at the new Arlington-based Amazon HQ2.
His comment, “These people, they need a place to go for the weekend, they need a place to make weddings, they need a place where they are going to play golf and horseback-riding and shooting and maybe go out fishing on the water.”
He goes on to say, “There aren’t a lot of 1,000-acre parcels within even a 150-mile radius that’s on the water that can be developed basically for a second home slash vacation area.”
Ahem … well, aside from contained shooting sports, all noted “nice to craves” can be found right here in North Stafford’s Aquia Harbour community.
Who needs a second home when one can enjoy the many amenities we have long enjoyed here in the Harbour?
As Aquia Harbour celebrates its 50-year anniversary, I would strongly urge his erstwhile investors/buyer of Fones Cliffs to take a serious look at our wonderful community, one I’ve called home nearing 40 years.
Bud Blankenship
Stafford