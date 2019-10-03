Investment banker health care is a troubling trend
Donnie Johnston wrote an excellent article [“Rising costs are breaking our health care system,” Sept. 19] in which he stated, “With doctors, it often appears that it is all about the money.”
While this may not be true of all doctors, there is a troubling trend in medicine: Private equity companies are buying emergency room physician practices (that is correct) in order to further maximize their profits.
These PECs do several things to maximize their profits: (1) they mandate that their “owned” ER physicians do not join insurance networks in order to accept payment for covered services; and (2) they submit “ghost bills” to ER patients for very, very high payments for care that is now not covered by their health insurer.
Clearly, this is making for-profit health care more about profits and less about care. It is this type of greed that is pushing more Americans to consider single-payer health care like the rest of the industrialized world.
To those who oppose government health care, would you welcome more investment banker health care instead?
Michael Heinzmann
Spotsylvania
