Forced unionization mostly benefits
the politicians
Your Jan. 5 editorial [“Virginia workers should have a choice”] is correct about the Virginia right-to-work law. The law is simple: no worker should be forced to join a union or pay dues against his or her will as a condition of employment.
There is a reason so many car manufacturers and other companies have moved to southern right-to-work states. The workers in those factories are not underpaid. If those workers believed that was the case, why do they continue to vote down unionization?
Their wages are based on the law of supply and demand and the free market. Unionization usually skews the free market wage scale, as does the area wage scale for government contracts, which is usually based on union-set wages, not free market costs. This results in state and local government contracts that cost taxpayers more money.
Unionization may result in a little higher pay, offset by union dues, but it results in higher prices and union rules that restrict efficiency and innovation.
Let the free market rule to the benefit of workers, taxpayers and consumers.
Of course, the Democrats are not thinking of the workers’ rights or the consumers who may have to pay higher prices, but of themselves as they look for political contributions from the unions. As the saying goes, “follow the money,” and you will discover the reason politicians want to do away with right-to-work laws.
William Derryberry
Locust Grove
