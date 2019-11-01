We are pleased to support Joshua Cole for Virginia’s 28th District House of Delegates seat in the Virginia General Assembly.
Joshua has the competence, integrity and moral compass to serve our community well in the General Assembly.
Harry Crisp
Former member,
Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the George Washington District.
Bob Woodson
Former member,
Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the Griffis-Widewater District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.