We are pleased to support Joshua Cole for Virginia’s 28th District House of Delegates seat in the Virginia General Assembly.

Joshua has the competence, integrity and moral compass to serve our community well in the General Assembly.

Harry Crisp

Former member,

Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the George Washington District.

Bob Woodson

Former member,

Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the Griffis-Widewater District.

