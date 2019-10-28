Foster will fight
to ratify ERA
“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” This is the crux of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Why is Del. Mark Cole afraid of these words?
Virginians overwhelmingly support the ERA. The ERA Resolution passed the state Senate on a bipartisan vote, and then went to the House Privileges and Elections Committee, chaired by Cole, where it was killed.
The time has come for Virginia to stand with the majority of Americans who agree that equal rights for women should be enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Jess Foster, Democratic candidate in the 88th House District, has pledged to fight for ratification of the ERA “in order to make gender equality a constitutional right.”
Why is this step necessary? The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said that the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment does not protect against discrimination on the basis of gender. We cannot consider ourselves a 21st century society without taking this long overdue step.
I support Jess Foster in her campaign to unseat Mark Cole and ensure that Virginia stands on the right side of history by passing the Equal Rights Amendment.
Mike McCay
Stafford
