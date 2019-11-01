As a “come-here,” I freely acknowledge that I lack the seniority of born-heres. But I love the area covered by the 99th District as much as any of the natives, and I believe the Neck has been ill-served these past years by our current delegate.
You say you want a proven business leader? Our incumbent works in the family business; she didn’t create it nor grow it. Francis Edwards has led the international arm of a major American business, but he’s also spent a significant amount of time over the 20 years he’s lived in the Northern Neck mentoring small business owners, helping them to succeed. Edwards is a proven business leader.
You want someone who will fight for the needs of watermen? Edwards recognizes that both our families whose livelihood depends on the waters of the 99th and the many businesses who survive on eco-tourism and the lure of clean rivers and inlets need protection from pollution fouling those waters. He will fight against fracking and offshore drilling and for preserving the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
You want to see more opportunities to earn a living wage in the 99th? Edwards supports significant expansion and improvement of broadband internet access, so that businesses that rely on telecommuting and that are heavy users of the Internet will choose to locate here, offering opportunity to more people and stemming the outflow of our young folks.
I could go on, but these reasons alone are more than sufficient for Francis Edwards to receive my vote—and yours.
Mari Bonomi
Kilmarnock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.