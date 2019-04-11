Fredericksburg has a housing crisis
I’ve been a resident of King George County for over 10 years, and I have seen many in my community struggle with getting affordable housing. Over the past several months, Virginia Organizing has been working toward the establishment of an affordable housing trust in Fredericksburg, which is something that the city desperately needs.
Fredericksburg is currently facing a housing crisis. In a six-month period last year, the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office delivered 435 eviction notices, averaging more than 60 per month. In the absence of an increase in affordable housing in the area, evictions are not likely to decrease.
Fredericksburg’s high eviction rate evidences the inability of many families in the area to afford rising housing costs in the area. The high rate of evictions illustrates the clear need for more affordable housing opportunities in the city.
Matthew Hall
King George