I just recently received the book, "Fredericksburg Memories." The book consists of a pictorial history of Fredericksburg from the 1800s through the 1930s. I enjoy looking at the pictures and reading about the city's history.
We have only been in Virginia for 12 years, and we enjoy the surroundings around us. Virginia is quite different from Albuquerque, N.M., where the landscape was just a desert!
What really caught my attention in seeing and reading the book was the 135 years of news from The Free Lance–Star rolling off the press since 1885, and all the fun information about the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, the oldest fair in the country.
All of the information is just very interesting and adds up to learning more about Fredericksburg. I am glad to purchase the book and learn about where I am.
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford