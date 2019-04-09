Capitalism has been a disaster
I am surprised at how many articles recently published in your paper seem to think that free market capitalism is a good thing that should be promoted. Actually, since the time of Karl Marx, its defects have been well known. Wherever it has been practiced, it has been a disaster. Capitalism’s problems surfaced in this country in the 1890s with the exploits of the “robber barons.” It produces monopolies, exploitation of workers and excessive concentrations of capital.
For example, in a free market, anyone can put a liquid in a carton and call it “milk.” The result is that the consumer has to know the producer and trust them to produce the desired product.
Consequently, no one will buy from a non-local source as there is no way of knowing whether the “milk” can be trusted or not. This gives local producers more monopoly power and raises prices. The result is a very inefficient economic system.
In China recently, a company was selling “baby food” that was actually harmful to babies. The government had to step in. However, the solutions that were proposed at the time, communism and socialism, also have failed miserably. Both were based on the idea that education was the solution.
Unfortunately, human nature couldn’t be “educated” away.
Christopher Avery
Fredericksburg