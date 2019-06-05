Fundraising, panhandling are distracting to drivers
Well, summer’s here in full force on Plank Road. All in one day I saw tables set up out front of both doors at Giant by people selling something; cashiers asking to round up to the next dollar to give to some organization; kids running up and down the median wearing football helmets and asking for donations; and the homeless people asking for money in front of Gabe’s and the mall.
Why don’t they have fundraisers at central locations or halls instead of distracting drivers and customers all day long? It’s not only annoying, it’s dangerous.
Wendy Migliore
Spotsylvania