Fuzzy math doesn’t change real life results
My thanks to Joseph Nordsieck [“Stock market under Trump lagging Obama’s,” Letters, March 25] for again demonstrating that Democrats generally don’t seem to understand math.
He used the Dow Jones Industrial Average when Obama and Trump each began their terms and the DJIA after an equal number of months and calculated the increase under each president. He came up with a 55.6 percent increase under Obama vs. only 49.3 percent under Trump, which he cited with considerable glee.
Putting a dollar sign in front of each DJIA number changes neither the numbers nor the percentages, but it shows a much clearer picture. Mr. Nordsieck can have his 55.6 percent under Obama (which amounted to a gain of $4,573.13 in real money). I’ll happily take the 49.3 percent increase under Trump because that came to $9,769.73 in terms of real money.
What Mr. Nordsieck obviously failed to see is how percentages can be misleading. Would he really rather have 5 percent of $1,000 ($50) or 1 percent of $10,000 ($100)?
When I read the letters to the editor from Democrats and liberals, I see arguments mostly based on emotion and feelings. When I read letters from Republications or conservatives, I see arguments usually based on logic, reason and numerical facts.
It’s truly a shame that Democrats, who claim to be so tolerant of others, have been shutting down free speech on college campuses, have harassed Republicans in restaurants, and have allowed their hatred for Donald Trump to cloud their judgment and reason.
John Thyen
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.