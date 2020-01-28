G3 program would be a win for everyone
The Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back (G3) community college program being considered by the General Assembly would do more than help local students. It would help local businesses and companies like Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania fill well-paying, high-skill openings with local people.
If passed, the program would make community college more affordable for low-income and middle-income people in our area and around Virginia who are interested in an education that leads to in-demand jobs that pay well.
It would not only help local students and their families here in Fredericksburg, it would provide a boost for local businesses and companies in need of employees in skills-gap fields. Among the fields covered are tech, health care, criminal justice and trades like manufacturing and construction.
Students would earn certificates as they move through training. A student who has to drop out after a semester will still have a certificate with immediate value in the labor market. Because the certificate is part of an associate degree, the student can get a job and still continue on the path toward degree completion when the time is right.
G3 would be available for full- and part-time students. However, the goal is to accelerate program completion and employment in a high-demand occupation.
G3 would provide additional assistance to low-income students who enroll in 12 credit hours or more each semester to reduce the number of part-time hours they have to work so they can spend more time studying.
The program would cover both programs that can lead to degrees and noncredit workforce training leading to certificates.
Students would be required to give back with volunteer work in their communities.
Teri McNally
Board chair,
Germanna Community College
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.