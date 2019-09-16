Gender is determined by one’s chromosomes
Regarding various discrimination policies, I would like to remind the Stafford County School Board and the superintendent that:
1. Gender is determined by one’s chromosomes, not some whim. A person will never be happy and content when his personality and physiology conflict with each other. Attempting to change one’s gender is existentialism rum amok, unbounded by common sense. One’s physiology cannot change.
2. Any action regarding transgender students should be counseling and guidance. Keep in mind that these students are people in transition from childhood to adulthood and occasionally act irrationally and/or impulsively and have relatively little personal experience in life.
3. Decisions made by government pronouncements are never sound unless they take into account the intrinsic nature of the people and issues involved. People who believe otherwise should read “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
4. An inability to accept reality is a symptom of psychosis. Participating in someone’s psychosis is not helpful.
John Cross
Stafford
