Generic base names will avert a future renaming crisis
Is re-naming military bases in the current National Defense Authorization Act the most important issue right now when we have China and Russia challenging U.S. influence across the world?
No matter how this issue is resolved, it will be political, not practical. Whatever names are selected to replace current base names will still offend somebody.
A good majority of soldiers today have no idea who Braxton Bragg, John Bell Hood, and Henry Lewis Benning are—or what they did.
Soldiers should be concerned about training for war. That’s it.
So here is a solution: Let’s rename all Army bases like the NYC public school system: PS15, PS54, PS76, etc. Fort Bragg could be Army Base 1, NC; Fort Benning—Army Base 2, GA; Fort Lee—Army Base 3, VA, etc. This naming convention celebrates nothing and no one, so politics/history are out the window.
Keep it simple, so somewhere down the line people won’t find something embarrassing buried in a person’s history whose name appears on a base. That could start another renaming crisis.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights
