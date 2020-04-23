Jon Gerlach is our pick for City Council
We first met Jon Gerlach when we were advised by the city to hire an attorney when our neighborhood’s character was on the path to being irreversibly changed by indiscriminate infill.
What we ended up getting was a whole lot more than just legal advice; we got changes to the city ordinances that protect all established neighborhoods. Thanks to Jon’s holistic approach, we garnered community involvement complete with the city’s understanding and partnership.
Throughout this process, Jon has continued to be a great listener and collector of facts. He advocates for the entire city and has a detailed understanding of city operations derived from many hours of participation in public hearings and community meetings.
This tangible knowledge allows Jon to effectively navigate and work with a broad spectrum of leaders in various city departments and boards, as well as elected officials and city residents.
Jon is keenly aware of current and emergent city issues, such as growth, housing, education and school capacity. He promotes historic preservation, small businesses and the arts, and he is devoted to protecting the life-blood of our region, the Rappahannock River watershed.
Jon Gerlach is completely committed to making Fredericksburg a thriving place to live now and well into the future. His compassion for city residents and his professional approach to business warrant him an at-large seat on City Council. He could do so much more for all city residents from inside the council. This is why we are voting for him.
Scott and Christy DeHaven
Fredericksburg
