Get outside during our self-imposed isolation
After watching another somber noontime press conference about this dreaded pandemic, I decided to dust off my bike and take a ride downtown. I have been glued to the news, especially since I have grown children bravely working on the “front lines” of this world event. When has one ever been able to bike in the middle of a road, especially on a warm spring day in the middle of March? I felt like I was playing hooky.
I am very fortunately well, but like most of us, on a self-imposed quarantine.
Many residents were outside, not at their computers or working somewhere in a cubicle. Those out were friendly, and moving cars were scarce. Others like me were bicycling —even entire families. People out working on their homes and yards enthusiastically waved. Front yards are on their way to looking spectacular, with all the swept porches, freshly-mulched flowers and mowed lawns.
Thank you, people of downtown. Our alone/together, self-imposed isolation was enhanced for me with a few moments of needed “social-distance” distraction. I had forgotten the feeling of freedom afforded by riding a bike in the middle of the street like a school kid of the ’60s—giving me a fresh perspective on these glum days.
Mary Beth Algert
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.