Governor should get
rid of Lee license plate at DMV, too
While he’s busy removing the Robert E. Lee statue, why doesn’t the governor remove the Virginia license plate that one can buy at DMVNOW that features the traitor’s visage?
Just thinking.
Joe Junod
Lake Anna
