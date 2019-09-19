Time to get your annual flu shot
Members of my immediate family survived the flu pandemic following World War I. They lived in Washington, D.C. during this time. So many people died that the city ran out of caskets. My grandfather traveled to Baltimore, Md., to retrieve the body of a young nephew, which was sent there by mistake.
Today, so many seem reluctant about getting the flu vaccine. Instead, they believe all the anti-vaccine nonsense that abounds. I’m so tired of hearing, “I never get the flu and worry about a bad reaction.”
I will continue to believe in science. I hope that if you are undecided about getting your flu shot, you will also. The more of the population that is vaccinated, the better it is for all. The flu vaccine is not perfect, but it is the right thing to do.
Fiona Farris–Teates
Locust Grove
