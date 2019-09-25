Chris Giles would make a great KG County sheriff
The residents of King George County are lucky to have a candidate like Chief Deputy Chris Giles running for sheriff this November. Throughout his 26-year career with the Sheriff’s Office, he has demonstrated his desire to reduce conflict.
He had the foresight to understand that the King George Sheriff’s Office and the community needed a professional crisis negotiation team. This life-saving entity provides responding officers and the citizens of King George with a non-lethal means to end conflict without bloodshed or unnecessary clashing. This is accomplished by using the ability to communicate with citizens and fellow officers, something all leaders should strive for.
Deputy Chief Giles understood the need to ensure that this team was integrated with not only local police departments, but it has assisted the FBI on numerous occasions. He has shared his real-life expertise and has continued to learn from federal agents and international and domestic police officers by attending and graduating from the FBI’s National Academy.
It is one thing to establish a team, but it is another thing to provide professional direction, world-class exposure and continue to strive to make it one of the strongest crisis negotiating teams in the region.
Without question, the residents of King George County are lucky to have a candidate like Chief Deputy Chris Giles running for sheriff this November.
Vincent A. Dalfonzo
Spotsylvania
