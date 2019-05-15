Giles would make a great sheriff
King George County will be electing a new sheriff in November. The sheriff is chosen by, and works directly for, county residents . In other words, the sheriff’s job is to serve the residents.
No one would ever want a sheriff whose sole purpose is to seek the power of the position and promote himself in the public eye. Retiring King George Sheriff Steve Dempsey will tell you that the principles of law enforcement management must be followed. One of those principles is service.
Chris Giles is the senior deputy in the King George Sheriff’s office. He has already established himself as a pre-qualified candidate for the office, and he is the only candidate with experience actually managing the office.
Chris exemplifies the principle of service. His core purpose in coming to work every day is to serve and to give his complete attention and effort toward developing and enhancing the abilities and interests of those with whom he interacts. Instead of spending inordinate amounts of time endorsing himself, Chris motivates others within the Sheriff’s Office to:
Work to their greatest potential toward preventing crime;
Ensure they offer professional and compassionate service to the citizens of King George County; and
Stop those who prey upon others.
The essence of the law enforcement profession is to serve and give to the greater good with the highest work ethic possible. Thanks, Chris Giles, for being there when we need you. And thank you for your service.
John Marlowe
King George