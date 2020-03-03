Give slave auction block to National Park Service
I was staggering down the sidewalk on William Street on New Year’s Eve after visiting one of Fredericksburg’s “adult watering holes” when I tripped over something and landed in Charles Street.
After I crawled back to the curb, I realized that I had fallen over the slave auction block.
As I laid there, I said to myself, “Self, what if the city loaned the slave auction block to the National Park Service on Lafayette Boulevard? They have a safe place to display it. They probably have an expert to advise the city on how to move it and they could provide ample historic narration. They probably have many more visitors than the city museum. Once the visitors study it, they can then walk upon Marye’s Heights and see the 15,000 graves of Union soldiers who died trying to put the slave auction block out of business.”
But then I thought, who legally owns the slave auction block? If the city owns it, why is it at the intersection of Charles and William Streets and not in front of the old courthouse?
Who put it where it is now? Does the owner of the building behind it own it? Did the owner of the building in 1860 own and maintain it and the sidewalk when it was set there?
If the city owns it, when did they buy it, and why is it still there after 150 years? What has taken the city this long to do something?
Did the Democrats who took over politically after Reconstruction and who wrote the “Jim Crow” laws tell the city to leave it where it is?
Michael C. Boggs
Spotsylvania
