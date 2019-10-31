I attended the candidates forum in King George, sponsored by the non-partisan Chamber of Commerce and King George NAACP. All state and local candidates running for office were invited, and every single one accepted the invitation—except for the GOP incumbents Margaret Ransone (99th HD), Richard Stuart (28th SD) and Ryan McDougle (4th SD).
Attendees were able to submit questions and find out the candidates’ positions on a number of questions. Participants were asked about issues ranging from the L.E. Smoot Library, local crime statistics, opioid abuse, home schooling, gun violence and health care. These are things that affect us both locally and statewide. It was incredibly disappointing that our state elected officials didn’t show up and didn’t even bother to send staff members to speak for them.
When they refuse to show up and listen to constituents, the conclusion we draw is that the GOP doesn’t care about our county or its residents. As Qasim Rashid said yesterday evening, you can identify who a candidate is accountable to by looking at who is donating to their campaign. Mr. Rashid is running for state Senate in the 28th District; his campaign is 100 percent funded by people, not corporations. His opponent’s campaign is funded by large corporations and wealthy donors. It’s no wonder Mr. Stuart (and Ms. Ransone and Mr. McDougle) didn’t show up. They don’t feel accountable to us, the people. We need people like Mr. Rashid and Francis Edwards (99th HD)—candidates who show up and listen to our concerns.
Please vote on Nov. 5th for those who are willing to show up.
Susan Park
King George
