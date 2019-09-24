GOP candidates were a ‘no show’ at NAACP forum
I recently attended a candidates’ forum hosted by the Caroline County chapter of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. The NAACP invites everyone to the table with the goal of ensuring equality for everyone.
Unfortunately, try as they might, the organizers were unable to find any date that was suitable for any of the incumbent Republican candidates who were invited to speak. This was an opportunity for the candidates running for state Senate District 4, House District 55 and House District 99 to speak directly to the very people it is their job to represent.
State Sen. Ryan McDougle, R–District 4: No show.
Delegate “Buddy” Fowler, R–District 55: No show.
Delegate Margaret Ransone, R–District 99: No show.
It seems that Mr. McDougle, Mr. Fowler and Ms. Ransone are feeling pretty darn secure in their jobs and don’t feel the need to meet with the people they are supposed to be representing. That, or they just aren’t as interested in what some of their constituents’ concerns are. Sometimes without saying a single word you speak volumes.
Nevertheless, my neighbors and I were treated to a forum that was both insightful and delightful. It was wonderfully moderated with thoughtful questions posed to Democrat Stan Scott running for state Senate in District 4, Democrat Morgan Goodman running for the House of Delegates in District 55, and Democrat Francis Edwards running for the House of Delegates in District 99.
I urge voters to check out their vision for our common wealth over corporate wealth.
We are stronger when we exercise our right to vote. We are stronger together.
Lisa Leichssenring
Ruther Glen
