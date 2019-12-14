GOP missed opportunity to call Obama as witness
Many Virginia voters have just witnessed impeachment hearings by the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. Hearings held in the Intelligence Committee revealed one “fact” witness who provided a direct quote from the President of “no quid pro quo.”
The Judiciary Committee produced four “star” witnesses who were liberal constitutional law professors brought in to provide interpretation of the impeachment language of the Constitution. Three of these professors came with a biased and pre-judged opinion that the president was, in fact, guilty and should be impeached as stated in their opening statements.
Only one of the professors who didn’t vote for the president concluded that the committee needed more facts and that the rush to judgment by the House was itself an obstruction of justice.
I watched the Judiciary Committee hearing and personally felt that it was a set up to begin impeachment. While a bit boring, the committee chairman took a few snoozes as the lawyer for the Democrats knew just what questions to ask each professor who answered immediately without hesitation.
The Republicans made one big error in not calling President Obama as an expert constitutional lawyer. He could have had the opportunity to think back about his own appointee’s quid pro quo while performing his duties in the Ukraine, while also obtaining a lucrative job for his unqualified son. The ex-president could provide his own opinion of the actions of the current president and whether they were worthy of impeachment.
With the elections coming in November 2020, voters need to witness and listen to the testimony and review who votes for impeachment in the House and Senate. Remember their actions, and vote against them for taking the nation down this very divisive path. Our nation deserves better!
Mitch Fournet
Spotsylvania
