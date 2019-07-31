GOP squandered special session opportunity
Virginia occupies a special place in the annals of mass murder. The killing of 32 people at Virginia Tech in 2007 was one of the largest mass killings in history. Twelve people died in the most recent shooting in Virginia Beach.
We had an opportunity to discuss reasonable legislation on guns that could save lives, but that opportunity was squandered.
The special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam to consider gun legislation was abruptly adjourned by the Republicans who control the legislature. They did nothing, considered no legislation, and showed contempt for the memories of those killed.
Reasonable restrictions on firearms, such as expanded background checks, a ban on silencers and bump stocks, forbidding individuals subject to protective orders from having guns, and banning high-capacity magazines, are not radical ideas. The point is to keep guns from those who should not have them and to make it harder to kill large numbers of people quickly.
The Republicans should be ashamed. Voters should reflect on their inaction when they cast ballots in November.
James Spragins
Stafford