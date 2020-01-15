Governor should
really rethink this
Hmmm, let’s see. How about we legalize marijuana and eliminate state safety inspections for vehicles?
Then we could have people high on dope driving around on bald tires and bad brakes. What could possibly go wrong?
Come on, Ralph, get real.
John Rice
Spotsylvania
