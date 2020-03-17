Gov. Wilder also opposed collective bargaining
Sahir Ali and Durann Thompson recently wrote a commentary critical of my position on collective bargaining [“Educators in Virginia need collective bargaining,” March 13]. As I’m certain they teach the children in their classroom, such criticism is fair game in a civil society, and I respect their opinion even as I disagree with their conclusion.
However, I deeply and profoundly resent their implication that my honestly held convictions about the consequences of collective bargaining are racially motivated or, as they put it, “condescending gas-lighting at the heart of Jim Crow.”
The fact is that legislation prohibiting government employee collective bargaining was signed into law in 1993 by Gov. L. Douglas Wilder after overwhelming bipartisan support in a Democratic-controlled House (78–21 in favor) and Senate (36–3).
If they claim my principled opposition to collective bargaining is racially motivated, then they must also make the same claim against Gov. Wilder—the first black governor in America since Reconstruction. Or else I am left to conclude they were simply launching an ad hominem attack against someone with whom they disagree.
Christian N. Braunlich
President,
Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy
