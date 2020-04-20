Government has overstepped on virus response
In my opinion, shutting down our economy is doing greater damage to our economy than if we had taken much less drastic measures than we did. And the $2.2 trillion federal aid bill is crippling us even more economically.
The unconstitutional edict by state and federal governments is doing much to erode our individual rights now and in the future.
At this point, I think the following steps should be put in place by our state and federal governments:
Government at all levels should rescind all edicts put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governments should issue common-sense guidelines for identifying all those at high risk for the COVID-19 virus. The responsibility should be on individuals and families.
Issue common-sense guidelines for those at not-so-high risk to protect themselves and others as much as possible while resuming normal life and protecting those who are at high risk.
There will be an increase in COVID-19 cases and some people will die as a result. Most will recover in a timely manner, some will experience no symptoms and some will not be infected. And in the process, our economy will continue to function and our constitutional rights will be restored.
Trying to save lives at all costs is not practical or smart. It will eventually destroy our society. And at the present time, it is doing just that.
When the government is threatened to be shut down or is shut down, there is a great uproar that government employees and contractors are suffering because of not being able to go to work.
But now that COVID-19 has prompted our leaders to shut down our economy and still pay government employees, there is nearly complete silence.
Sam Stewart
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.