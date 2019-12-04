Government under control of top 1 percent
Far be it for anyone to begrudge those who have worked hard and become wealthy as a result of their efforts. Far be it for anyone to pretend that the billions spent by corporate America lobbying America’s lawmakers has no adverse effect on the average working family.
Just look at Medicare Part D, a prescription plan that the pharmaceutical lobby and President Bush’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson pushed through Congress. This law forbids Medicare from negotiating drug prices, which stops Medicare from buying in bulk.
This law was a $215 billion giveaway over a 10-year period to the pharmaceutical industry, at the expense of Americans who were literally having to ration their medicine, with some dying from having to do so.
This is one example of where the crux of people’s contempt for our lawmakers lie. It is not the 1 percent per se, it is the control of all three branches of our government by those whose agenda is totally self-serving, and a legislative body that allows them to do this.
Personally, I have no contempt at all for the top 1 percent, although I do have a huge dose of contempt for America’s lawmakers who are bought and paid for by the top 1 percent.
Don’t forget Citizens United, another shining example of how the top 1 percent bought another chunk of America’s democracy.
Michael Phillips
Falmouth
