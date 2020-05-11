Governors are responsible for slow coronavirus response
For more than a month now, we have heard the president/administration blamed for not taking actions quickly enough to combat the coronavirus. Now we are being bombarded with the question of whether he has the authority to open up our economy.
The mainstream press, the governors and the left are saying no, he does not. He can only recommend. Only the governors can take actions like that.
Is it better, in an emergency like this, for actions to be taken as a single unified country or as 50 individual, but connected states? Ask South Dakota, which resisted stay-at-home orders and now is a center of one of the biggest virus clusters.
In the military, we followed a procedure where a local commander could make regulatory requirements tougher, based on local conditions, but could not make the requirements looser without authority. In this case, I fully understand the president could say open it up, and the governors could comply or not, based on their local situations. If the virus is still running in their areas, they could and should say no.
Let us take as gospel that the president cannot direct these actions. The governors are then responsible. The question then must be raised—who is responsible for not responding more quickly to the initial reports of the virus?
Instead of suggesting as late as early March that we continue life as normal, go to Chinese New Year celebrations, Mardi Gras, etc., should the governors have imposed stay-at-home orders, closed down their beaches and economies, and initiated actions to fill up local strategic stockpiles in late December and January?
Who is more at fault for not taking early and decisive actions—the president, who can only suggest, or the governors, who can direct?
Todd Blose
Stafford
