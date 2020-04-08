Grocery delivery workers should

wear gloves

It helps so much to have grocery delivery services like Instacart and Shopt, and I’ve used both four times over this past week and a half.

However, they do not wear gloves. None of my four shoppers were wearing them, so even though they left my groceries outside my door, which is nice and safe, I could see through the window that they did not have any protection on.

This is very dangerous in these times of coronavirus spreading rampantly across this country.

Loraine Page

Fredericksburg

