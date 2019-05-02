Diligent grounds maintenance crews keep city beautiful
Thank you to the Fredericksburg city grounds maintenance crews who mow along our street sides and trails, and also pick up litter and trash along the way. I appreciate that they don’t just do the minimum and just cut the grass.
When you see a previously overgrown and litter-strewn area mowed and cleaned, that amazingly refreshing and beautiful sight makes you fall in love with Fredericksburg even more.
The pride in their work displayed by our grounds maintenance crews is much appreciated, and I want to say a very big thank you!
Kevin Brown
Fredericksburg