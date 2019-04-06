Group isn’t asking for a new school
For the last few months, parents, teachers and community members in Fredericksburg have been speaking about the current state of affairs in FCPS schools—primarily overcrowding, safety, and teacher support and retention.
They have asked City Council to thoughtfully make decisions in this budget cycle that align with council goals in the Comprehensive Plan and Priorities, which emphasize quality education and equal learning opportunities in our community.
Contrary to the March 31 editorial [“Fredericksburg can’t afford a new school”], these concerned stakeholders, organized as Fund FXBG Schools, are not asking for a new school at this time.
The position has been to resolve practical tasks related to overcrowding, such as the return of pre-K students to the Walker Grant Center, and to support the School Board’s robust proposal for salary increases and more instructional staff.
The editorial suggested that parents are addressing the issue unilaterally and are incapable of appreciating the larger funding picture.
But recent public comments and press releases demonstrate that the group clearly maintains that while a new school is the “future proof” option, as confirmed by the School Board’s consulting firm, they are requesting a pause on the Lafayette Upper Elementary School expansion until additional analysis of enrollment projections, and more creative, cost-efficient solutions, are explored.
As taxpayers for any debt incurred by the city, members of Fund FXBG Schools simply want new school costs budgeted when it makes sense.
It is not prudent to pursue a band-aid expansion in the meantime, based on questionable projections and incomplete cost estimates. To present the current conversation as anything else is not only disingenuous, but irresponsible journalism.
Christa Stabler
Fredericksburg