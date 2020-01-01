Gun bill language goes far beyond transporting firearms
There seems to be a major difference between what S.B.16 displays on the state governmental website and what The Free Lance–Star repeatedly reports. The text of the proposed bill goes far beyond mere transportation of what is defined as an assault firearm.
I quote proposed SB 16 18.2-308.8, Section B:
“It is unlawful for a person to import, sell, transfer, manufacture, purchase, possess or transport an assault firearm. A violation of this section is punishable as a class 6 felony.”
Now, is this a failure to understand the proposed legislation or willful distortion of published documents?
William Moore
Ladysmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.