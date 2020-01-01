Gun bill language goes far beyond transporting firearms

There seems to be a major difference between what S.B.16 displays on the state governmental website and what The Free Lance–Star repeatedly reports. The text of the proposed bill goes far beyond mere transportation of what is defined as an assault firearm.

I quote proposed SB 16 18.2-308.8, Section B:

“It is unlawful for a person to import, sell, transfer, manufacture, purchase, possess or transport an assault firearm. A violation of this section is punishable as a class 6 felony.”

Now, is this a failure to understand the proposed legislation or willful distortion of published documents?

William Moore

Ladysmith

Tags

Load comments