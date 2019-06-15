Gun-control laws should be repealed
In the wake of another mass shooting, our Democrat governor predictably proposes to remove more rights from law-abiding citizens. Some citizens have even written in to this forum to support the proposed restrictions.
They have, however, absolutely no solution for affecting the criminals who do not obey laws and obtain their weapons by other means that bypass all these gun-control laws.
With thousands of gun laws on the books, how long must we wait for someone to address the fact that by creating large pools of helpless victims, gun-control laws are causing these mass shootings?
I actually saw a TV commentator say, “Years ago, we didn’t have all these mass shootings. Now we have all these gun-control laws. What changed?” Obviously, the gun-control laws changed.
The best thing we could do would be to repeal absolutely every one of them, since they do not work at all, but simply make things easier for criminals.
When criminals know that each potential victim is possibly able to shoot back, they will be less bold and crime will diminish. Others will be stopped by the victim or a Good Samaritan bystander.
As for mass shootings, football coaches and teachers will not have to die by using their bodies as a shield, as happened in Parkland and Sandy Hook. Had they been armed, these mass shootings could have been limited to one or two deaths, including the shooter.
The time to fix this has long passed, and doesn’t cost the government a dime. Repeal all the gun- control laws and watch things get dramatically better.
David Head
King George