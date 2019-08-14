Gun control will lead to firearm confiscation
As a former police officer, I found Donnie Johnston’s column [“Will killings be end of Second Amendment?” Aug. 10] to be a confusing jumble of naive assertions and incorrect assumptions.
I will address just one: the idea of “compromise.”
Donnie writes that gun owners must compromise or all guns will be banned. I find it hard to believe he actually believes this as information to the contrary is widely publicized.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has spent millions on Virginia political campaigns and his astro-turf activist groups (Everytown, Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action). These groups have stated that their ultimate goal is the elimination of private firearm ownership and that these “compromises” on gun control are just first steps.
Bloomberg’s millions makes it clear he is not interested in compromise. Candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries have echoed these sentiments. Remember when candidate Hillary Clinton said in 2016, “Mr. and Mrs. America, turn them all in”?
We have witnessed the compromises that led to complete confiscation in Australia and Great Britain. Gun owners there have pleaded with Americans not to follow their path.
Larry Lee
Stafford