Proposed gun laws are Bloomberg’s quid pro quo
Now that presidential candidate and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has announced his campaign’s gun control policy, we have an idea what Draconian proposals will be in store for us during January’s legislative session.
After all, Bloomberg dumped millions of dollars into Virginia’s Democratic campaigns, and the passage of such laws will complete the quid pro quo.
Governor Northam will sign the bills and proclaim that finally he was able to “do something,” even though Virginia’s violent crime rate is at historic lows and it has been shown that the proposed laws will do nothing to prevent mass shootings.
They are not intended to. They are intended to target nurses, teachers, firefighters, merchants, retirees and others who make up the population of law-abiding gun owners.
They will have no effect on mass shooters, human traffickers and gang members who will ignore them just as they ignore other laws.
On the first of July, when such laws go into effect, Virginians will wake up no more safe, but much less free.
Larry Lee
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.