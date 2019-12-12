Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER COMMUTING HAZARD FOR THE BALTIMORE/ WASHINGTON METRO AREAS FRIDAY MORNING... THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR HAZARDOUS COMMUTING CONDITIONS FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. A PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE (30 TO 50 PERCENT) FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE BALTIMORE AND WASHINGTON METRO AREAS. THIS COULD RESULT IN AN ICY ACCUMULATION ON AREA ROADS. THE BEST CHANCE FOR FREEZING RAIN WILL BE BETWEEN 7 AM AND 10 AM FRIDAY MORNING. PRECIPITATION AFTER 10 AM SHOULD BE RAIN WITH TEMPERATURES RISING ABOVE FREEZING. IF THIS THREAT DOES MATERIALIZE DURING THE FRIDAY MORNING RUSH- HOUR, SOME ROADS COULD QUICKLY TURN ICY. THIS COULD LEAD TO DANGEROUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS, MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS, AND EXTENSIVE DELAYS. IF COMMUTING FRIDAY MORNING, BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS. PLAN AHEAD BY ALLOWING FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME, AND CONSIDER USING PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND TELEWORK OPTIONS. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES ON THIS POTENTIAL WINTER WEATHER EPISODE.