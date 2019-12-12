Proposed gun laws are Bloomberg’s quid pro quo

Now that presidential candidate and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has announced his campaign’s gun control policy, we have an idea what Draconian proposals will be in store for us during January’s legislative session.

After all, Bloomberg dumped millions of dollars into Virginia’s Democratic campaigns, and the passage of such laws will complete the quid pro quo.

Governor Northam will sign the bills and proclaim that finally he was able to “do something,” even though Virginia’s violent crime rate is at historic lows and it has been shown that the proposed laws will do nothing to prevent mass shootings.

They are not intended to. They are intended to target nurses, teachers, firefighters, merchants, retirees and others who make up the population of law-abiding gun owners.

They will have no effect on mass shooters, human traffickers and gang members who will ignore them just as they ignore other laws.

On the first of July, when such laws go into effect, Virginians will wake up no more safe, but much less free.

Larry Lee

Stafford

Tags

Load comments